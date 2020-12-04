STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TPCC leaders rake up demand for new head

The antagonism against the incumbent TPCC chief would worsen after the GHMC election results, if one goes by the exit poll, which predicts a single-digit win for the Congress.

Published: 04th December 2020 09:14 AM

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: WHILE the TRS and BJP are busy assessing their performance in the GHMC elections, the Congress leaders are requesting the party high command to expedite the process of a leadership change. The party’s high command had deferred the matter of change of guard for the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president post in view of the GHMC elections.

Several groups within the Congress have been openly blaming TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy for the series of poll debacles since the 2018 Assembly elections. The criticism hit a peak after the party came third in the recent Dubbaka byelection, to such an extent that many disgruntled leaders burnt effigies of Uttam.

The antagonism against the incumbent TPCC chief would worsen after the GHMC election results, if one goes by the exit poll, which predicts a single-digit win for the Congress.

Amid speculations of another leader from the Reddy community being given the reins of the grand old party, Congress leaders from SC, ST, and BC communities are strongly opposing the proposal. They held a meeting demanding that the party high command choose a TPCC chief from the marginalised communities.

“TPCC chiefs from weaker sections have brought the party into power in the past when Chinna Reddy, PV Narsimha Rao and YS Rajashekar Reddy were Chief Ministers. Moreover, the TDP and BJP have BC State presidents in Telangana, and the TRS is also giving importance to BCs. To counter them, we should have a leader from the weaker sections,” said former TPCC chief V Hanumantha Rao.

As of now, the Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, V Hanumantha Rao, and former ministers D Sridhar Babu, Damodar Raja Narasimha are in the race for the TPCC chief post.

