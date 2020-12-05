Don’t be discouraged by poor show in GHMC polls: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Urging Congress party activists not to get discouraged by the dismal show in the GHMC polls, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy expressed the hope that the grand old party will regain power in two years’ time.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, he described the defeat of Congress in Dubbaka Assembly bypoll and GHMC elections as a ‘temporary’ setback.

While stating that a party like Congress knows how to deal with victories and defeats, he said: “The TRS and BJP are misusing power and are trying to get political gains with their divisive and caste-based politics.”

Referring to the ongoing farmers’ agitation in Delhi, he said: “Telangana needs a similar movement. The Congress party is planning to launch a movement, demanding completion of Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) and Brahmana Vellemla projects.”

He also revealed the Congress’ plan to launch a State-wide agitations on December 9 to protest against Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) introduced by the State government.

Taking a veiled dig at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS working president KT Rama Rao, he said: “Father and son are robbing the State. CM KCR promised to adopt and develop Nalgonda constituency. While he failed to fulfil that promise, some TRS leaders in the constituency are busy with property settlements and threatening contractors for money.”