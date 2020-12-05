Five killed, 10 injured in freak accident in Telangana's Siddipet

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Five persons were killed and up to 10 were injured in a freak road accident at Siddipet on Friday. Narsingha Reddy, 40, of Peddapalli in Karimnagar district, was travelling in a car with his father Rajireddy, 65, and mother Vijaya, 60, when he lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a divider.

All three died on the spot. Upon learning of the incident, Siddipet Rural CI Parashuran Goud rushed to the spot and started relief measures. Some locals also assisted the police in retrieving the dead bodies from the car.

However, a DCM van going towards Hyderabad lost control and hit some of the locals engaged in the rescue operation, killing two men on the spot.

The deceased are Mallesham, 40, from Rimmanaguda village in Gajwel mandal and Ellareddy, 40, a ration dealer. The police escaped unhurt.

Over ten people were injured and rushed to Siddipet Government Hospital. Finance Minister T Harish Rao expressed shock over the incident. Siddipet Police Commissioner Joel Davis visited the spot of the accident.

Siddipet Rural Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. The bodies were shifted to Siddipet Government Hospital for post mortem.