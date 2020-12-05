STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

GHMC elections: With just two divisions, rift-hit Congress faces existential crisis

However, TPCC working  president Revanth Reddy said that they have improved their performance when compared to 2016 GHMC elections.

Published: 05th December 2020 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC headquarters Gandhi Bhavan at Nampally, Hyderabad, wears a deserted look after the party’s GHMC poll debacle

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The results of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections have once again showed the pathetic condition the grand old party is in. The poll results have also put the party in a tough spot as it managed to secure only two seats in its chase for 146 of the total 150 divisions. The election results also revealed that it has utterly failed to woo the voters.

While the Congress party has been reeling under an internal rift over TPCC chief post, the issue of dissidents switching loyalties to other parties has also proven to be a headache for it.

ALSO READ | Uttam Kumar Reddy resigns as chief of Telangana Congress after GHMC poll debacle

At a significant time, senior leaders like Sarve Satyanarayana, Banda Karthika Reddy, Vikram Goud, Bixpathi Goud left the party only to strengthen the BJP.

The grand old party is now facing an existential crisis after the saffron party eclipsed as an Opposition with their improved performance in Dubbaka byelection and the GHMC polls. Though there were signs of early elections, the Congress seemed to have not prepared the ground for the GHMC elections, until the notification was issued.

While failing to actively counter the narratives of TRS, AIMIM and BJP in the bitterly fought elections, the Congress also trailed behind in almost every aspect like candidate selection, campaign and releasing a manifesto when compared to the ruling TRS party. 

None of the strategies, like constituting a parliamentary level committee for candidate selection and campaign committees, worked out for its benefit. While the BJP and TRS parties roped in their stalwarts to campaign for the respective candidates, except the three MPs from the State, none of the Congress top leaders invested time to campaign for party candidates.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders themselves openly declared that BJP is an “alternative” to the ruling pink party. However, TPCC working  president Revanth Reddy said that they have improved their performance when compared to 2016 GHMC elections. He said that the party has improved its vote share from 10.5% to around 14%.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC elections Congress
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp