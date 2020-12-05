STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Hyderabad floods mismanagement 'sinks' TRS' fate in GHMC polls as BJP wins affected areas

In fact, many areas in the the LB Nagar zone of GHMC had suffered due to inundation and flooding, followed by the overflowing of encroached lakes and stormwater drains.

Published: 05th December 2020 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad rains

Apart from the misery caused by floods, there was also palpable anger among many people in these areas regarding the distribution of Rs 10,000 flood-relief.  (Photo | S Sengabapandiyan, EPS)

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Flooding in Hyderabad due to heavy rains in the months of September, October and November seems to have played an important role in turning the tide against TRS and in favour of BJP in the GHMC polls. In most of the flood-affected areas, the BJP candidates have won the contest. 

In fact, many areas in the LB Nagar zone of GHMC had suffered due to inundation and flooding, followed by the overflowing of encroached lakes and stormwater drains.

Areas such as Saroornagar (where a man died after he was swept away into the Saroornagar lake while riding a two-wheeler), Gaddiannaram, Champapet, Nagole, Vanasthalipuram, Kothapet, Hasthinapuram and Chaitanyapuri were among of the most affected by floods and the BJP won in all of these areas.  

ALSO READ | GHMC polls: Saffron dims pink glow as BJP emerges as second-largest party with 48 seats

Not just the flood-affected areas of LB Nagar zone, BJP candidates have also won in flood-affected areas in other parts of the city, such as Jiyaguda, Malkajgiri, Gudimalkapur, Moosapet, Jeedimetla, Moosarambagh etc. 

Apart from the misery caused by floods, there was also palpable anger among many people in these areas regarding the distribution of Rs 10,000 flood-relief. 

It may be recounted that the distribution of relief was marred by accusations of TRS corporators distributing only a part amount of the money.

There were even accusations that corporators were displaying partisan attitude by distributing relief only among the persons known to be close to the corporators or the TRS party. Many videos surfaced on social media with such accusations. 

On top of this, many people, even those who were not affected by the floods, were left feeling angry when the distribution of flood-relief money was stopped by the State Election Commission. All this anger surrounding the floods and flood-relief money is expected to have made people vote for the BJP, which promised to distribute `25,000 flood-relief. Also it is the only party to exclusively promise in its manifesto the removal of all existing encroachments over stormwater drains and lakes in the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC elections Hyderabad floods
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp