Media focussed on BJP, TRS; 'took supari to kill Congress': A Revanth Reddy on GHMC results

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy on Friday blamed the media for the Congress’ abysmal performance in GHMC elections.

Addressing a press conference midway through the election results on Friday, Revanth said that the media had created an artificial slugfest between only two political parties — TRS and BJP — thereby sidelining the Congress.

Though it was evident that the Congress has performed miserably in the GHMC elections, Revanth described it as an “improvement” over the party’s performance in the 2016 GHMC elections.

According to the Malkajgiri MP, it was the media which had weakened the Congress and eventually driven it to defeat.

“The media has taken supari to kill the Congress. The media has given coverage only to the parties which have given packages to them. It appeared as if only parties which offered “packages” to the media were in the fray,” Revanth alleged.

Commenting on the election results, he said, “Congress has improved its vote share from 10.4 per cent in 2016 to around 14 per cent. Whereas there isn’t any great change in BJP’s vote share. He expressed confidence that Congress will regain its previous glory by uniting all of its forces.

