Outsourced RIMS nurses stage protest in demand of pending wages

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Scores of nurses working on an outsourcing basis at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad, boycotted their regular duties on Friday and staged a protest in front of the hospital demanding that the government release their wages which have been pending for the past three months.

The protest was organised under the aegis of CITU. Speaking on the occasion, CITU district president Mallesh said that the outsourced nurses have been suffering a lot for the past three months as they have not been receiving wages. The nurse informed the media that they will not rejoin duties until the government release the pending wages.