Telangana HC suspends circular on GHMC polls vote counting, SEC seeks stay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, the Telangana High Court on Friday suspended for the present the circular issued by the State Election Commission on Thursday for counting of votes in the GHMC election.

The court wondered at the contents of the impugned letter (circular) as they do not make it clear what the election commissioner has meant by the ‘distinguished mark’ when there is a fixed procedure for marking ballot papers with ‘arrow cross (swastik) mark’ provided by the Returning Officers.

The question of marking ballot papers with other modes of marking cannot be countenanced, the Court noted, and issued notices to the respondents — principal secretary to municipal administration and urban development, secretary to SEC and commissioner and election authority of GHMC to file their counter-affidavits on the issue by Monday.

While permitting the commission to go ahead with counting of votes on Friday, the court directed it to keep separately the ballot papers which are not marked with arrow cross mark and keep a count of them till the case is decided. Further, the court directed the SEC to declare results of those wards if the margin of difference in the votes polled in favour of the first and second candidate is more than the disputed ballot papers.

The petitioners’ counsel C Naresh Reddy urged the court to set aside the impugned letter and to order for a judicial enquiry by a retired High Court judge in respect of alleged malpractices and illegalities by the authorities concerned.

On the other hand, standing counsel for SEC G Vidyasagar Rao submitted that the said clarification was issued because in some polling stations the distinguished mark supplied by the SEC was different from the regular one, and was immediately rectified. By the time they were changed, some of the voters had already cast their votes, he added.After hearing both sides, the judge posted the matter to December 7 for further hearing.Meanwhile, the SEC has filed an appeal in the form of a house motion with a plea to stay the order of the single judge, and is expected to come up for hearing on Saturday.

Votes with wrong mark valid: SEC

Justice A Abhishek Reddy passed this order in the house motion petition moved by advocate K Anthony Reddy and K Surender, a BJP member, with a plea to declare the letter issued by the SEC on December 3, 2020 as illegal and contrary to the election laws. The SEC, in its letter addressed to the election officers concerned, clarified that the votes which have distinguished mark instead of arrow cross mark can be treated as valid

Appeal may be heard on Monday

