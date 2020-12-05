STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana reports 631 fresh COVID cases, two deaths; infections rise in Adilabad 

Within the last three days, Adilabad recorded over 107 cases. The infections increased after political leaders and police personnel returned to the district from GHMC election duty.

Published: 05th December 2020 08:06 AM

A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)



By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 631 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths on Thursday, taking the tally to 2,72,123  and toll to 1,467. Over 802 individuals recovered on the day, taking the number of active cases to a new low of 8,826. 

The State tested over 57,405 samples on the day. GHMC recorded over 109 cases. However, within the last three days, Adilabad recorded over 107 cases. The cases increased after political leaders and police personnel returned to the district from GHMC election duty. At least 22 police personnel tested positive.
Adilabad DMHO Narender Rathod appealed to political leaders who went for the GHMC election campaign to encourage those who participated to take Covid tests.

60 health care workers test +ve in Kerala
As many as 5,718 persons in Kerala tested positive on Friday, while 5,496 patients recovered from the disease. Over 4,991 people, including 60 healthcare workers, were infected through contact and the source of contact of infection for 572 remained unknown. The number of Covid-19 deaths continued to be on the higher side at 29. The total death toll has become 2358.

Total recoveries at 8,57,233 in AP, six new deaths recorded
The Covid count in Andhra Pradesh reached 8,70,675 on Friday as 599 new infections were recorded. Over 913 patients were discharged on the day, taking the total recoveries to 8,57,233. Six more Covid deaths were reported, pushing the toll to 7,020.










