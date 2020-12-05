TRS MPs brief PM Modi on COVID vaccine developments

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MPs K Keshava Rao and Nama Nageswara Rao suggested to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Central and the State governments should work closely to control Coronavirus and also provide medicare to the Covid-hit populace.

Participating in the all-party meeting convened by the PM on Friday, the TRS MPs said that Covid-19 was a national calamity.

“As there are warnings of a second wave, governments should continue with their plans to control the virus,” Keshava Rao said.Keshava Rao told PM Modi that the Telangana government had prepared an action plan for administering the Covid vaccine.