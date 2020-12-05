TRS leader and former minister Kamatham Ram Reddy dies at 81

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leader and former Minister Kamatham Ram Reddy died here. He was 81.

He was a three-time MLA from Parigi Assembly segment in Rangareddy district in combined Andhra Pradesh. He served as Revenue Minister in Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy Cabinet, Civil Supplies under Jalagam Vengal Rao in 1977 and handled Marketing portfolio in 1991 N Janardhan Reddy Cabinet.

Reddy was elected as an MLA for the first time in 1967 as an Independent candidate. He was elected on Congress ticket in 1972 and 1989 from Parigi. He was elected as an MLC in 1980.

After the Congress refused him a ticket to Assembly ticket in 2014, he joined BJP and unsuccessfully contested.

In 2018, he joined TRS. His last rites will be performed in Mahabubnagar district this evening.