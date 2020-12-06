Adilabad: 4-year-old girl killed by drunk father

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A man killed his four-year-old daughter at Ananthapet village in Nirmal Rural mandal on Saturday. According to Nirmal Rural police, for the past couple of days G Vinesh had been harassing his wife Jyothi and asking money for liquor.

On Friday night, he came home drunk and began beating Jyothi, who was pregnant. He also struck his daughter twice, after which she fell on the road. Villagers immediately rushed her to hospital in Nirmal, but she died while being shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment.

Vinesh and Jyothi were married five years ago. Nirmal police have filed a case.