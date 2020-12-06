Telangana police seize 200 kg ganja worth Rs 24 lakhs

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: Police personnel arrested three persons and recovered 200 kg of ganja worth Rs 24 lakh at Polumalla village in Suryapet district on Saturday.

District SP R Bhaskaran said the arrested persons were Bukya Sai, Bukya Naveen kumar and G Ramesh. The accused have been admitted to smuggling ganja purchased from Chintoor area of Visakhapatnam district for `1,000 per kg, and were planning to sell it for `4,000 per kg in Maharashtra.