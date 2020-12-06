STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HRF asks Telangana, Andhra to set up CCTVs in police stations

Though the law criminalises torture, custodial violence enjoys unprecedented license and interrogation methods continue to be brutal and inhuman.

Published: 06th December 2020 01:04 AM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Welcoming the Supreme Court direction over the installation of CCTVs with night vision cameras and audio recording in every police station, the Human Rights Forum (HRF) on Saturday called upon the Andhra and Telangana governments to abide by the SC’s directives to ensure adherence to Constitutional values and lawful procedures.

In a statement, HRF AP and TS coordination committee members VS Krishna and S Jeevan Kumar said, “Custodial violence and abuse of police power is a matter of serious concern. Though the law criminalises torture, custodial violence enjoys unprecedented license and interrogation methods continue to be brutal and inhuman. It is common knowledge that police personnel exhibit a routine.” 

They added that the Apex Court specified that the cameras must cover interrogation rooms, entry and exit points, lock-ups, corridors, lobbies, reception areas, rooms of the sub-inspector, inspector and duty officer, and compounds in front and behind the police stations.

