KCR throws weight behind agitating farmers, expresses solidarity to Bharat Bandh

TRS seems to be reworking its strategy to cut the BJP down to size, by winning the farmers, a very large constituency in Telangana, to his side.

Published: 06th December 2020 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what is being seen as a sign of firming of the anti-BJP stand, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday expressed solidarity with the farmers who have called a Bharat Bandh on December 8.

The chief minister has come under fire from several quarters in the past that after expression of token resistance to the farm laws that the centre has brought forth in Parliament, there was no follow up in the state. Now and then, Opposition Congress had accused the Chief Minister of having a soft centre for the BJP, though public posturing of the TRS is to the contrary.

The chief minister, after the BJP gave the TRS a run for its money in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, seems to have decided to come out openly against the saffron party by throwing his weight behind the agitating farmers for the repeal of the farm laws.

As the task for the TRS is cut out - to retain power in the next Assembly elections by stopping the onward march of the BJP, the Chief Minister is understood to have taken an all-out anti-BJP stand and thus retrieve the lost ground.

His unambiguous stand which he has taken now is considered an indication that from now on, the political adversary of the TRS would be the BJP, with Congress having been eliminated from the political landscape of Telangana. As the political milieu in the state is now bi-polar, the TRS seems to be reworking its strategy to cut the BJP down to size, by winning the farmers, a very large constituency in Telangana, to his side.

The Chief Minister in a statement on Sunday appealed to the party workers to make the bandh successful in Telangana. He described as just the agitation of farmers against the farm laws and recalled the TRS raising its voice against them in Parliament. He felt that the farmers should continue their agitation until the farm legislations are repealed.

