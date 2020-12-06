Ryot killed in accident at Burgumphad
KOTHAGUDEM: In a tragic incident, a farmer died after the tractor he was travelling in veered off the road and fell into a local water tank at Burgumphad mandal in Kothagudem district on Saturday.
The deceased has been identified as Krishna Reddy, a resident of Morampally Banzar. According to police, the incident happened when the farmer was going to his field. When the tractor reached near the water tank, a bullock cat came from the opposite direction, seeing which the farmer applied brake and lost control of the vehicle.