Sanskrit writer Viswanatha Sarma passes away at 90

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Noted Sanskrit pandit and writer Dorbala Viswanatha Sarma passed away on the wee hours of Saturday due to ill health. He was 90. A native of Medak district, he was well versed in Sanskrit and Telugu and penned several books including Sri Lalithyam - a poetic commentary on Lalitha Sahasranamam.

His book Amaruka Satakamu was published by Sadhana Grandha Mandali as part of the Sankara Grandha Ratnavali series. Sarma also translated Shiva, Vishnu, Ganesha and Devi Mahimna Stotrams in Telugu poems. He received the State government’s Visishta Seva Puraskaram, and several other national and State level awards.

