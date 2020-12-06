Three killed in Nizamabad as speeding car hits bike, crashes into tea stall

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: In a tragic incident, three persons, including an elderly woman, died and two others sustained injuries after a speeding car collided with a two-wheeler and crashed into a tea stall, at Bada Bheemgal village under Bhemgal police station limits in Nizamabad district on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Jalla Bhumanna, 48, a native of Velpur village, P Chinna Rajanna, 79, and Mothad Bhudevi, 70, both residents of Bada Bheemgal village. The incident happened around 1.30 pm, when a speeding Mahindra Bolero, which was coming from a 2BHK scheme construction site, entered the Bada Bheemgal-Chengal BT road.

As the driver entered the road without paying proper attention, the car hit a bike, lost balance and crashed into a tea stall by the road. According to cops, the biker, Jalla Bhumanna, died on spot, while the other two persons died while being shifted to Armoor Government Hospital. Two persons, who were having tea from the stall, sustained minor injuries. Locals manhandled car driver Rakesh Roy, seized the vehicle and later handed them both over to the police.