Top Congress leaders lobby for post of TPCC chief 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A host of leaders from various categories are eyeing the post of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief. The aspirants have begun lobbying with the Congress high command to grab the coveted post ahead of the Congress Election Committee meeting.

Speculation is rife over MPs Revanth Reddy, Komati Venkat Reddy or MLA D Sridhar Babu being picked for the post. A reliable source said that the party high command is of the opinion that having an MLA, MP or MLC as TPCC chief would benefit the party. However, senior Congress leaders Bhatti Vikramarka, Damodara Raja Narsimha, Madhu Yashki, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Marri Shashidhar Reddy, V Hanumantha Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar, and Ponnala Laxmaiah are also vying for the post. The BC leaders are raising their voice against the post being given to the Reddy community again.

Meanwhile, sources said that it would take at least one month to appoint a new PCC chief in Telangana as there would be changes in the All India Congress Committee (AICC) during the election committee meeting scheduled on December 8, in which Rahul Gandhi is likely to be re-elected as its president.

‘Fake news on Jana Reddy joining BJP spread deliberately’

The Congress stated that some people were deliberately spreading fake news on social media that senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy was joining the BJP. During a press conference on Saturday, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka said that the GHMC election was an ideological win for the party. He said that the party will introspect and adopted a reoriented approach to comply with the transition of political dynamics in the State after reviewing their strengths and weaknesses.“The BJP and AIMIM have invoked communal sentiments on the basis of religion. The TRS has also joined the bandwagon,” he said.