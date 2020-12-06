Winter to be warmer in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is going to be a warm winter in Telangana. Though the minimum temperatures recorded close to normal in most parts of the State on Saturday, in a couple of places it was even recorded above normal. In Khammam, the minimum temperature was 21.4 degrees Celsius, which is 3.6 degree Celsius above normal. According to the India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad, Telangana is very likely to experience minimum temperatures slightly above normal this winter, which lasts from December- February.

In its seasonal outlook for the temperatures during winter, the IMD said: “Most of the subdivisions of Northeast India, a few subdivisions of west coast and south peninsular India are likely to experience above normal minimum temperatures.” Daytime temperatures might slightly be lower in the coming days. A slight drop in the daytime temperatures can be expected in the coming days.

Max temperatures to be below normal

The IMD has forecast that Telangana is very likely to experience maximum temperatures to be slightly below normal this winter. On Saturday, while Hyderabad recorded maximum temperature of 29.4 degree Celsius which is just 0.3 degree Celsius above normal, Hakimpet in the city’s outskirts recorded 30.4 degree Celsius, which is 3.4 degree Celsius above normal. According to the forecast by Telangana State Development Planning Society, the maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 27-29 degree Celsius in Hyderabad, while the minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 15-17 degree Celsius. The maximum is expected to be 29-32 degree Celsius while the minimum 12-16 degrees.