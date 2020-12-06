Woman goes missing in Khammam

KHAMMAM: A married woman went missing at Yerraboinapalli village on Saturday. Sub-inspector MD Rafi said the woman, named V Uma Maheshwari quarreled with her husband Gopi on Friday, after which she left the house without informing her family members. Gopi then lodged a complaint with the police, who registered a case and started investigation into the matter.
