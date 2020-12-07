Adilabad ryots jittery over wild beasts

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: Farmers in Adilabad district are worried over attacks by wild animals, especially because farmers are plucking cotton from their fields now. On November 21, in Nandigam village of Talmadugu mandal, a wild bear attacked a farmer who was working in a field and caused him serious injuries.

With bears venturing into fields, farmers are worried because labourers are not agreeing to pluck cotton and other rabi crops. They say forest officials have not taken any steps to catch the bear, and have also warned farmers of serious action if they harm the bear.

In Kumrambheem and Mancherial districts, farmers are afraid to go to their fields after a tiger killed two tribals. On November 11 in Deegida village, a tiger killed Siddam Vignesh and on November 29, a tiger killed Pasula Nirmala, 15, in Kondapelli village of Penchikalpet mandal in Kumrambheem Asifabad district.

Forest officials have formed special teams who are moving in fields when labourers pluck cotton. Some farmers play music on the radio while working, as they believe that it would keep the tiger away. Recently, some tribals protested over the inaction of officials in Bejjur and gave them an ultimatum of one week. If they cannot catch the tiger in a week, the tribals have threatened to kill it.