After GHMC, parties shift focus to Warangal civic body polls

While the BJP is getting ready to establish their presence in the city, TRS leaders, who have just gotten back from campaigning for the GHMC polls in Hyderabad, have begun laying the groundwork.

Published: 07th December 2020 07:26 AM

By U Mahesh
WARANGAL: It is likely that the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) would go to polls soon, considering how the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections were advanced by two months this time.

In this backdrop, political parties have begun strengthening their cadre in Warangal. While the BJP is getting ready to establish their presence in the city, TRS leaders, who have just gotten back from campaigning for the GHMC polls in Hyderabad, have begun laying the groundwork. Enthused by the results of the GHMC polls, Warangal BJP leaders are preparing their cadre for a similar, if not better result, in the GWMC elections. It may be mentioned that in the 2016 GWMC elections, the TRS won 44 divisions, Congress four divisions, BJP and CPM one division each, and Independents won eight divisions.

It may recalled that during the TDP rule in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, BJP corporator Dr T Rajeshwar Rao was elected as the Warangal Mayor, in an alliance with the TDP. Now, the saffron party leaders have kickstarted efforts to constitute division- and booth-level committees in the GWMC limits so as to prepare their cadre. Special committees that focus on social media will also be constituted. 

Meanwhile, a few sitting corporators are worried as they are lagging behind in terms of development work. Sources in the TRS said that inefficient corporators would not be allowed to contest for a second time in the GWMC elections. Besides, TRS leaders -- right from Ministers to corporators -- are worried about the backlash it received over introduction of the LRS system.

