BJP hopes to ride GHMC wave to win Khammam Municipal Corporation polls

KHAMMAM: Riding on its recent performance in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing the ground to win the upcoming polls for Khammam Municipal Corporation.

Local BJP leaders met State party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Hyderabad on Saturday and explained the situation in Khammam. Taking inputs from the leaders, the high command has started chalking out a plan.

According to sources, Bandi Sanjay will visit Khammam town next week and plans to stay there for three days. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy and MP Arivind Kumar will also visit Khammam.

The party feels that winning the election is important to ensure the end of the pink party’s reign. The BJP is now focused on attracting important leaders from Opposition and ruling parties in Khammam. The party is consulting with famous businessman Royala Nageswara Rao, who is from the Kamma community and has influence within his community and outside too. He had contested for Palair Assembly from Prajarajyam party in 2009 and got 18,000 votes.