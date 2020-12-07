IT Tower to come up in Telangana's Siddipet district, KCR to inaugurate it on December 10

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of its plan to promote Information Technology (IT) sector in Tier-II cities across Telangana, the State government has sanctioned an IT Tower for Siddipet district, which will come up in an area of three acres and will have a built-up area of around 60,000 square feet. Construction of the IT Tower is expected to cost around Rs 45 crore.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will lay foundation stone for the IT Tower on December 10. In his presence, senior officials of State IT Department will sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with various IT companies, including Infosys.

Finance Minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao, on Sunday, expressed happiness over the development and thanked the Chief Minister. He said that the construction of the IT Tower, which will come up at Duddeda village of Kondapaka mandal in Siddipet, will be an important step towards generating employment for youngsters in the district. He said that the IT Tower will have two buildings of six floors each and more than 1,000 persons will be employed here.

On Saturday, TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao had held a review meeting with IT Department officials and later informed that IT and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITeS) sector facilities will be extended to Tier-2 cities like Mahbubnagar, Khammam and Warangal. The Minister will inaugurate the Khammam IT Tower on Monday. He also informed the media that the government will soon lay the foundation stone for an IT park in Kompally, which comes under Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

On December 10, after laying the foundation stone for the IT Tower in Siddipet, the Chief Minister will also inaugurate a community of close to 2,500 double bedroom houses near the Narsapur crossroads and also the newly-constructed Government Medical College in Siddipet.