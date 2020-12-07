STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

IT Tower to come up in Telangana's Siddipet district, KCR to inaugurate it on December 10

Finance Minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao, on Sunday, expressed happiness over the development and thanked the Chief Minister.

Published: 07th December 2020 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of its plan to promote Information Technology (IT) sector in Tier-II cities across Telangana, the State government has sanctioned an IT Tower for Siddipet district, which will come up in an area of three acres and will have a built-up area of around 60,000 square feet. Construction of the IT Tower is expected to cost around Rs 45 crore.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will lay foundation stone for the IT Tower on December 10. In his presence, senior officials of State IT Department will sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with various IT companies, including Infosys.

Finance Minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao, on Sunday, expressed happiness over the development and thanked the Chief Minister. He said that the construction of the IT Tower, which will come up at Duddeda village of Kondapaka mandal in Siddipet, will be an important step towards generating employment for youngsters in the district. He said that the IT Tower will have two buildings of six floors each and more than 1,000 persons will be employed here.

On Saturday, TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao had held a review meeting with IT Department officials and later informed that IT and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITeS) sector facilities will be extended to Tier-2 cities like Mahbubnagar, Khammam and Warangal. The Minister will inaugurate the Khammam IT Tower on Monday. He also informed the media that the government will soon lay the foundation stone for an IT park in Kompally, which comes under Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

On December 10, after laying the foundation stone for the IT Tower in Siddipet, the Chief Minister will also inaugurate a community of close to 2,500 double bedroom houses near the Narsapur crossroads and also the newly-constructed Government Medical College in Siddipet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IT Tower Siddipet
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp