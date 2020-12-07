Kamareddy DSP arrested after ACB raids

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Kamareddy Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) T Lakshminarayana after conducting raids at his residences in Hyderabad, Nalgonda and Kamareddy on Sunday.

They seized incriminatory documents proving he amassed illegal assets worth Rs 20 crore.

Earlier, the ACB officials had registered cases against the DSP for possessing illegal assets.

Sources in the ACB said that they seized documents pertaining to properties at several places from his possession. They also found bullets at one of his residences.