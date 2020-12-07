People rejected TRS, KTR should step down: Laxman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior BJP leader and OBC Morcha president K Laxman, on Sunday, advised MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao to step down from the office, and take responsibility for the TRS’ poor show in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Laxman said, “It is only appropriate that KTR quits his post as MAUD Minister, as the people have rejected the TRS in the elections. The poll verdict reflects their anger towards the party’s corruption, family rule, and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s insensitivity towards people’s issues.”

Laxman said that the BJP’s expedition, which began in Dubbaka, would continue no matter what. “We are always battle ready. We don’t care which elections are held and when they are held. We will win them all. The MLC elections for graduate constituencies are due, and the byelections for Nagarjunasagar Assembly segment will follow that. We are ready,” he said.

He also said that the BJP has defeated both Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who was in charge of the TRS’ victory in Dubbaka, and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, who spearheaded the campaign for GHMC elections. “The Chief Minister is going to be next,” he said.

Dr Laxman attributed the BJP’s scintillating performance partly to a strong anti-incumbency sentiment and the people’s faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development agenda. “The TRS’ influence has begun waning, and the BJP’s stars are aligning,” he said.

Responding to a scribe’s question, he admitted that the BJP had forcefully used its Hindutva agenda, and argued that it was far from communal.

“The BJP’s ideology remains the same. We are for Hindutva. What is wrong with that,” he asked. Taking objection to the TRS pointing out that the BJP leaders were frequently visiting Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar, he said, “What is wrong with visiting a temple and offering prayers? Is the temple in Pakistan or someplace?”