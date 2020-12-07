STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana man accused in woman’s death found hanging; wife alleges humiliation by police as cause

It is learnt that Mamatha was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her agricultural land on October 3 in the same village. Gangadhar was interrogated by the police a few times over the same.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: A 43-year-old man, who was being investigated by the police for his alleged involvement in the suspicious death of P Mamatha, was found hanging from a tree at Nayavanandi village on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as T Gangadhar.

On learning about his suicide, Gangadhar’s wife Mallavva alleged that the police had brutally beaten up her husband on the pretext of an investigation. “He was unable to deal with the interrogation. He ended his life because he was humiliated by the police,” Mallavva alleged. 

Gangadhar’s son Vinay also claimed that the police were responsible for his father suicide. Tension prevailed in the village till late evening on Sunday as locals prevented the police from shifting his body to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri visited Gangadhar’s house and consoled his family. He spoke to DGP Mahendar Reddy on the matter. Arvind alleged that Gangadhar’s suicide was a result of police brutality, and claimed that a supporter of the local TRS MLA was involved in Mamatha death. 

In October, locals had laid siege to a police station, alleging that the officials investigating Mamatha’s death were not looking into a few suspects because of their political connections. The police failed to arrest the suspects due to lack of evidence.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.) 

