Telangana reports 622 new Covid cases, two deaths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 622 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths on Saturday, taking the tally to 2,73,341 and toll to 1,472. Meanwhile, 993 were discharged on the day, taking the total recoveries to 2,63,744 and bringing down the active cases to 8,125, of which 6,116 are in home/institutional quarantine and the rest are hospitalised.

The state had conducted 57,308 tests and the reports of 848 were awaited as on Sunday morning. On Saturday, 104 cases were recorded in the GHMC area.

According to the government’s media bulletin, the state’s recovery rate is at 96.48 per cent and case fatality rate at 0.53 per cent.