Telangana teachers write to PM Modi over job loss, non-payment of salaries

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Faced with financial problems due to lockdown and job loss, Telangana School’s Technical Colleges Employees Association (TSTCEA) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and complained about the private educational institutions that are not paying salaries and sacking employees.

They sought justice from the Prime Minister and requested him to do the needful. “Despite several representations to the affiliated universities, and even the State Education Minister Sabita Indira Reddy, no meaningful step has been taken to save teachers who are almost on the verge of starvation,” said A Santosh Kumar, president TSTCEA.

“Private colleges are overlooking the norms of AICTE. Around 4 lakh teachers across the State have lost their jobs.”

“Many from the teaching community are from lower-middle-class families and have suffered a lot due to the draconian attitude of private institutions,” TSTCEA wrote in the letter to the Prime Minister’s office recently.