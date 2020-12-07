Two engineering students die in accident in Telangana's Dundigal, one kg ganja found on them

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two final-year engineering students died in a road accident when the bike they were riding crashed into a divider at Dundigal late on Saturday.

Police found one kg of ganja in their possession. Inspector A Venkatesham from Dundigal police station said a case of accidental death has been registered and charges of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were also included.

“It is suspected that they had collected the ganja from someone and were returning to the hostel at the time of the accident. We are probing to identify from whom they collected the parcel,” said Venkatesham.

The bike belonged to one of the victims Goparaju Sujith Kumar, whose parents gifted it to him on his birthday. Another victim was identified as Ananth Vishal. Both victims were 23 years old.

Kumar, who hailed from Mancherial district and Vishal, from Kamareddy district, were studying in a reputed college in the city and lived in separate private hostels. Police said that due to overspeeding, Kumar might have lost control of the bike and crashed into the divider. Due to the impact, the duo were flung into the air and landed on the other side of the divider. Both received severe injuries and died on the spot.

Kumar’s father Goparaju said he had lost his only son. Kumar had celebrated his 23rd birthday on December 2, when his family gifted him a bike. Kumar wanted to come home to be with his family but he had an examination on December 8, and Goparaju told his son that he can come home only after completing the examination.

“However, my sister’s family residing at Hitech city celebrated his birthday at their home and we watched the celebration live from our home at Mancherial,” said Goparaju.