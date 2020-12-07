Vagrants in Karimnagar finally get roofs over their head

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In a bid to provide accommodation to homeless people in Karimnagar, the officials of Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA), Police Department, Health Department and municipality are jointly working round-the-clock to shift as many vagrants as possible to various shelter homes in the city.

The drive was initiated after noticing scores of homeless people staying and sleeping in bus stops, footpaths and near traffic islands even on bitter cold nights. According to sources, the officials have already started conducting a survey during the nights to locate vagrants.

According to MEPMA Project Director P Ravinder, they have already identified as many as 30 homeless people in the MCK limits and shifted them to shelter homes.

“We are currently identifying places where vagrants take shelter. Immediately after finding such places, we geo-tag the area and shift them to shelter homes,” the MEPMA PD said.

When Express spoke to a person who is currently living in one such shelter home, he thanked the authorities for taking him in. According to sources, the officials have also taken up similar surveys in Choppadandi and Kothapalli municipalities as well.

Meanwhile, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao appreciated the authorities, through his twitter handle, for taking up such initiatives.