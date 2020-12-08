A dream come true: 1,300 families in Siddipet to get 2BHKs

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
According to sources, the officials concerned have already identified beneficiaries and the houses would be handed over to them soon after inauguration. 

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SIDDIPET : The dream of owning a double bedroom house is going to come true for 1,341 poor families of Siddipet as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is going to inaugurate the newly-constructed 2BHK complex here on Thursday. Coming up in G+2 model near the Narsapur crossroads, at a cost of `163 crore, the complex consists of a total of 2,460 double bedroom houses, of which the construction of 1,341 houses have already been completed.

According to sources, the officials concerned have already identified beneficiaries and the houses would be handed over to them soon after inauguration. When Express spoke to a few officials concerned, they said that the beneficiary selection process was carried out in a highly transparent manner. Being constructed as a gated community, for the first time in the country, the complex has a proper underground drainage, piped supply of gas to all households, and round-the-clock supply of drinking water and power.The complex also has two large community halls, an integrated market complex, a police outpost, a shopping complex, specialised sewage treatment plant (STP) and two overhead water storage tanks.

‘Thank you KCR, Harishanna’
Speaking to Express, Chandrakala, a beneficiary who will get her house on December 10 and currently resides in the fourth ward in Siddipet town, said that her long-pending dream of owning a house will finally come true soon. Chandrakala also thanked the efforts of Siddipet MLA and Finance Minister T Harish Rao in getting the job done.

“My husband died 15 years ago. Since then, I have been living in a rented house with my son. I earn my daily bread by making plates with leaves (Istarakulu). It would have never been possible for me to get my own house without the help of the State government. I thank Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Harishanna [Harish Rao] for their kindness,” she added. 

Juluri Anuradha, another beneficiary currently residing in Ward-1, said: “We have been living in rented houses for the past 20 years. We  work as labourers. Though we are ardent worshippers of Saibaba, it was Minister Harish Rao who heard our prayers. I also thank KCR for constructing a house for me like a father.” 

