Actor Kevvu Karthik booked in kidnap case

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: Gundur police booked ‘Jabardasth’ actor Kevvu Karthik on Monday for kidnapping and assaulting his brother-in-law Ravi Kumar. According to the police, Kumar told the police that the actor and his friends kidnapped him from Bhupathipeta village, took him 15 kilometers away in their car, and beat him up.

Speaking to Express, Gudur Sub-inspector (SI) A Suresh said that a case had been registered against Karthik, his friends and his family members, and that investigation was on into the incident. The actor and his family are said to be engaged in some sort of dispute with Ravi Kumar.