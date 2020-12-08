AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam to meet top Congress leaders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many aspirants are eyeing the TPCC chief post, AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore will hold deliberations with key leaders of the party for two days over the selection of the TPCC chief. According to sources, Manickam is scheduled to arrive in the city on December 9 and is likely to meet various key leaders to take their opinions.

After detailed talks, Tagore will submit a report to the party high command.As the party senior leaders are antagonistic to giving the coveted post to ‘Reddy community’, the AICC in-charge is expected to negotiate with the leaders to pacify them.