Four migrant workers from Odisha get 20 years RI for gang rape in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Four migrant workers from Odisha accused of raping a migrant woman were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for 20 years. Scientific evidence in the form of a DNA report, combined with the spot seizure panchnama, nailed the four accused who raped the woman at Maheswaram in August 2019. The youngsters trapped the woman when she stepped out of her accommodation to relieve herself and raped her in August 2019.

The court found the four guilty of the offence and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment for 20 years. The victim and the accused belong to the same district in Odisha and were working at a brick kiln at a thanda in Maheshwaram. On the night of the offence, the woman had come out of her hut to relieve herself. As there were no bathrooms provided to them, she walked into the adjoining fields where the accused caught her and raped her.

Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that the accused ­— Rahul Maaji, Manoj Samrat, Durga Samrat and Dhaya Nidhi Maji — were arrested immediately and sent to judicial remand. Later, they were also detained under PD Act and lodged in prison. “As the accused belonged to Odisha, we have appealed to the court to conduct a speedy trial in the case,” said the Commissioner.

K Maruthi Devi, I Special Sessions Judge cum XVII Additional District Sessions Judge, delivered the verdict on Monday, sentencing the accused to rigorous imprisonment for 20 years and imposing a fine of `2,000 on each of them, said Additional Public Prosecutor V Buchi Reddy.

During the trial, the court examined 15 witnesses and also the evidence. The DNA report proved the semen on the victim’s clothes belonged to the accused. The spot panchnama conducted by the police and seizure of belongings from the scene of offence proved they belonged to the accused. Further, the victim’s husband was also an eyewitness to the incident.