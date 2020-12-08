Khammam IT Hub inaugurated

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: It and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the much-awaited IT Hub in Khammam on Monday. During his whirlwind tour of the district, the Minister also inaugurated a series of other newly developed projects worth a total of `221 crore. The newly inaugurated projects also include the Khammam police commissionerate building, a Road over Bridge (RoB) at Damsalapuram and the NSP canal walk way. He was accompanied by Ministers Md Mahmood Ali, Vemula Prashanth and Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

During the inauguration of the Gollapadu channel at Sundarayyanagar, Rama Rao said: “We discuss politics only while the elections are close, not always. This inaugural ceremony is the perfect example for that.” To everyone’s surprise, the Minister had invited CPM district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao to the ceremony and got him to inaugurate the channel.

Speaking after inaugurating the IT Hub, Rama Rao pointed out that scores of unemployed youngsters would get employment opportunities at the hub, which has been developed at a cost of `27 crore. “We are currently focusing on developing the IT infrastructure in Tier-2 cities as per KCR’s directions. The newly constructed IT Hub would surely change Khammam’s face. The government is also taking steps to set up more food processing centres in the district as there are a lot of resources here,” the Minister said and assured to visit Khammam again to inaugurate the food park coming up at Buggapadu village in Sattupalli Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, keeping in mind that the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) would go to polls soon, the TRS second-in-command showered sops on the people living in the city. While he promised `30 crore for taking up road development works in the town, another `20 crore was sanctioned for carrying out phase-2 works on the IT Hub.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao urged Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay to take a special initiation to develop Bhadrachalam Ramalayam as per KCR’s wish. Pointing out that more industries have to come up in Khammam, Rama Rao said that the government would take steps to this regard.Referring to the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, the Rama Rao requested both the farmers and citizens to support the protest and raise their voice against the “black laws” implemented by the Centre.