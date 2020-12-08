Locals demand justice for man who killed self in Telangana

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : Residents of Nayavanandi village staged a protest on Monday and demanded justice for the family of T Gangadhar, who was found hanging from a tree at the village on Sunday. The police had previously questioned Gangadhar for his alleged involvement in the suspicious death of a woman here.

Villagers alleged that the police had harassed and beaten him up in the pretext of investigation, and that he had ended his life as he was unable to deal with it anymore. They refused to allow the officials and police to shift the body for autopsy. They demanded that Gangadhar's family be provided a compensation of `25 lakh and employment for one eligible family member. Meanwhile, Nizamabad Range IG N Shivashankar Reddy constituted a special team to probe Gangadhar's suicide.