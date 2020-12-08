Min visits Telangnana kin of two killed by tiger

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: At a time when the number of man-animal conflicts is rising in Telangana, which resulted in the death of two persons of Asifabad district in less than a month, Forest Minster A Indrakaran Reddy visited the kin of the victims on Monday, consoled them and promised all support from the government.

During the visit, he also instructed the District Collector to sanction double bedroom houses to the families of the deceased persons. The Minister has also promised to provide forest watcher posts to one person each from the bereaved families. Indrakaran handed over to the respective families a compensation of `10,000 each from his won pocket.