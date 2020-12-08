PET candidates held for protest

HYDERABAD: Pet woman candidates who appeared for the teacher recruitment examination in 2017 staged a protest in front of the Chief Minister’s camp office on Monday, demanding that the results of the 2017 recruitment notification be released. Police took custody of the women and shifted them to Goshamahal stadium. The women demanded that the State file a counter affidavit to solve the case, which was still pending before the court.
