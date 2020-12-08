RT-PCR tests see fewer voluntary takers in Telangana despite price reduction

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The recent price reduction of RT-CPR tests in Telangana has not resulted in any significant increase in number of people voluntarily coming forward to get tested, revealed data released by the State Health Department. A fortnight ago, the government had slashed RT-PCR tests in private clinics to `800 from `2,200, citing lowering of prices globally. However, despite lower costs, the overall increase in RT-PCR tests at private labs is only 2.7%. Private labs continue to see around 2,000-3,000 tests daily.

An analysis of the data released by the Health Department shows that between November 20 and December 7, 43,788 RT-PCR tests were conducted in private labs under the renewed price slab of `800. The previous phase of 18 days, that is from November 2 to November 19, 42,588 tests were conducted. An increase of only around 1,200 tests after the revised rates begs the question if the cost of the tests has anything to do with people getting tested.

Experts note that the testing has not increased in private labs as people are beginning to take the pandemic lightly, despite a government warning. “Citizens have not taken this seriously, which is why voluntary testing has fallen. The government has warned about the second wave, however, unless RT-PCR or RAT tests are mandated in large events and gatherings as we had proposed in a recent study by ASCI, the testing numbers, despite low costs, may not increase,” said Subodh K, Professor and Director Centre for Health Care Management.

He added that fewer positive cases coupled with several cases being asymptomatic and without severe symptoms could provide a false sense of safety. “It is likely that a spurt in cases will increase testing as people will be aware of the rising cases and even the smallest symptom could spark suspicion of Covid-19,” he added.