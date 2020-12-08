Telangana minor’s death an abortion gone wrong?

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The case of suspicious death of a minor girl in Reballe village 10 days ago has become even more dubious, with her mother approaching the police on Monday, alleging she was gang-raped by three boys before her death. She said the 14-year-old was pregnant, and that the boys had given her a pill to terminate the pregnancy, following which she died of excessive bleeding at MGM Hospital in Warangal district.

She further said that she found suspicious chats with the three boys on the victim’s mobile phone, along with selfies that they had sent each other. The chats implied that the girl was raped and impregnated, her mother said.

The victim, who was studying in Class VII at a Gurukul school in Mahabubabad district, was home during the lockdown. Three boys, who were of the same village, befriended the minor girl.

Months later, on November 26, she developed intense bleeding and was admitted to MGM Hospital. She died while undergoing treatment. Based on her mother’s earlier complaint, a case of suspicious death was registered.

However, speaking to Express, Duggondi sub-inspector (SI) N Ravi Kiran said that the postmortem report showed that her death was a suicide. “Based on the report, the girl is not pregnant. She took poison and ended her life. We are, however, investigating this new lead,” Ravi Kiran said.