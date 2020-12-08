Telangana sees its lowest active COVID-19 cases at 7,778

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana detected 517 Covid -19 cases and saw 862 recoveries on Sunday after conducting 33,098 tests, taking the State’s tally of active cases to its lowest at just 7,778. The tally of cases is at 2,73,858. Meanwhile, two deaths due to Covid-19 took the Statewide toll to 1,474 on Sunday.