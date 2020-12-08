TiE Hyderabad to host virtual summit on December 8

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) will host its first Virtual Global Summit from December 8. The summit will be inaugurated by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, and will be attended by MUAD Minister KT Rama Rao, Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, and Andhra Pradesh Leader of Opposition Chandrababu Naidu.

The summit will attract 20,000 entrepreneurs, 200 plus investors who have the potential ability to invest $250 to $500 million to fund the most suitable entrepreneurs, and 300 plus global speakers. A total of 25 TiE chapters from the Americas, Europe, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific Accreditation Cooperation Incorporated will be represented at the summit. The summit, based on the theme ‘Entrepreneurship 360’, will focus on issues faced by entrepreneurs, provide a platform for funding, and insights into strategies to grow and scale businesses.