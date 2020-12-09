140 graduates selected for jobs at Khammam IT Hub

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, along with District Collector RV Karnan, handed over appointment letters to around 140 graduates who were selected for jobs in different companies at the IT Hub in Khamamm on Tuesday.

The Minister stated that at present, around 19 IT firms have set up their offices in the IT Hub. As IT Minister KT Rama Rao sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the second phase of the IT Hub, many companies would be setting up their offices here offering jobs to local youth, he added.

He also said that the IT Hub would emerge as an employment generation centre in the future, and that training would be given to the youth to help them get jobs through the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK).

The Collector asked the youth to make effective use of the opportunity and excel in their career. Lax Chepuri, Srikantha Kesa, Upender Gade, Aravind Konda, Yeshwanth Devisetty, and other CEOs of various IT firms were present on the occasion.