Arvind raps TRS for bandh, labels KCR ‘Chief Broker’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unleashing a fiery attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Tuesday said Presidential Rule would be imposed in Telangana, if the State government called for any more Bharat Bandhs in future.

Addressing a press meet, Arvind called the bandh protesters dalals (brokers). “KCR speaking on behalf of farmers is a joke of the decade. Not a single farmer in the State is happy with the TRS rule,” said the Nizamabad MP.

Taking several pot-shots at the CM, Arvind said, “He is not the Chief Minister but ‘Chief Broker’. This is why he is supporting the brokers’ bandh. Where was he (Chief Minister) when turmeric, red sorghum, and maize farmers took to the roads,” he questioned.

Arvind said KCR had changed the definition of the word ‘farmer’. “According to the CM, the landlord is a farmer and not a tenant who is actually involved in farming,” the MP said. Coming down heavily on IT Minister KT Rama Rao, he said, “KTR is an English-speaking illiterate. It is clearly mentioned in the Acts that the farmers can sell their produce online or to private entities. It is the responsibility of buyers to shift the commodities from farms.”

Arvind claimed that these Acts would help farmers become economically strong in five years. “They will be able to buy properties in posh Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills then,” he said.

Bandh diversion tactics after GHMC poll: Bandi

Meanwhile, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said the Chief Minister had announced support to the Bharat Bandh to divert people from the TRS’s poor show in the GHMC elections. In fact, it would help farmers declare prices for their produce, said Bandi. The Karimnagar MP demanded that the KCR government implement Rythu Bandhu and agricultural loan waivers for tenant farmers. Bandi alleged that the State police had cooperated with TRS leaders and allowed them to stage dharnas. “Why doesn’t the DGP support the BJP when our party organises protests,” he asked. Bandi criticised employees’ unions for extending support to the bandh. “It is illegal to oppose Central laws while in service. They should be removed from service,” Bandi fumed.