STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

BJP top brass tells Telangana unit to expose ‘graft’ by TRS

The BJP national leadership has directed its State unit to expose the TRS government’s corruption and fight for the people’s issues.

Published: 09th December 2020 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags (Photo| PTI)

BJP flags (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP national leadership has directed its State unit to expose the TRS government’s corruption and fight for the people’s issues. It has also directed it to strengthen booth-level committees to win the upcoming Khammam and Warangal municipal elections, graduate constituency MLC elections and Nagarjunasagar byelection.

After the GHMC election results were out, State BJP leaders Bandi Sanjay Kumar, G Kishan Reddy and Dr K Laxman met former party president Amit Shah and current president JP Nadda in Delhi during the induction of actor-turned-politician Vijayashanti into the party on Monday. They appraised them of issues such as the recent floods in Warangal, alleged diversion of funds sanctioned for the Warangal Smart City and killing of a priest by top leaders. 

“We briefed Shah and Nadda about the current political scenario in Telangana. They were happy with the party’s performance in the recent elections and told us to gather evidence on the corruption and take forward the fight against the TRS regime,” a top State leader said. After its victory in the Dubbaka byelection, the BJP national leadership has set its eyes on Telangana with the hope of coming to power in the next general elections. The party has also directed the State leaders to put up a fight against the State government on people’s issues. In a press meet, Bandi indicated that journalists will have a lot of work from now on. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP TRS Telangana BJP
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp