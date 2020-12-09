BJP top brass tells Telangana unit to expose ‘graft’ by TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP national leadership has directed its State unit to expose the TRS government’s corruption and fight for the people’s issues. It has also directed it to strengthen booth-level committees to win the upcoming Khammam and Warangal municipal elections, graduate constituency MLC elections and Nagarjunasagar byelection.

After the GHMC election results were out, State BJP leaders Bandi Sanjay Kumar, G Kishan Reddy and Dr K Laxman met former party president Amit Shah and current president JP Nadda in Delhi during the induction of actor-turned-politician Vijayashanti into the party on Monday. They appraised them of issues such as the recent floods in Warangal, alleged diversion of funds sanctioned for the Warangal Smart City and killing of a priest by top leaders.

“We briefed Shah and Nadda about the current political scenario in Telangana. They were happy with the party’s performance in the recent elections and told us to gather evidence on the corruption and take forward the fight against the TRS regime,” a top State leader said. After its victory in the Dubbaka byelection, the BJP national leadership has set its eyes on Telangana with the hope of coming to power in the next general elections. The party has also directed the State leaders to put up a fight against the State government on people’s issues. In a press meet, Bandi indicated that journalists will have a lot of work from now on.