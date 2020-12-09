Congress wants KCR to waive crop loans if he cares for farmers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy ridiculed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for backing the Bharat Bandh while “pushing the farmers in the State into distress”. He alleged that the BJP-led Central government was trying to sabotage the farmers’ agitation using false propaganda.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, Uttam said that the bandh was successful in Telangana, with hundreds of Congress cadre participating across the State. Terming the three new Farm Laws as “draconian”, he demanded that the Centre withdraw them immediately. “The Centre’s reluctance in giving constitutional protection to MSP clearly shows that it stands for corporations and not farmers,” he said.

Taking potshots at the Chief Minister, he asked why the State had not waived off crop loans as promised. He further demanded that KCR convene a special Assembly session to pass a resolution against the new Farm laws, so as to override them. He also ridiculed the State for repealing crop insurance.

Meanwhile, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka slammed the “anti-farmer” laws. Speaking at a demonstration in Shameerpet, he said the Acts “would only benefit Ambani and Adani”. “The three new draconian Farm Laws would only boost hoarding, and cause food price inflation,” he said.