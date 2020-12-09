Criminal case against Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy and his son Bhadra Reddy have been booked under charges of criminal trespass and intimidation by Dundigal police, after a woman lodged a complaint stating that they threatened her to give away her land in Suraram.

When Shyamala Devi complained on the matter a few months ago, the police told her that they could not interfere as it was a civil dispute. She then approached the High Court. Then police registered a case on December 5. In her complaint, Shyamala Devi stated that a portion of land owned by her family was located next to Malla Reddy’s land. He had asked her to sell it, but when she refused, his men threatened her. The woman later approached Laxmi Narayana, an advocate. But Malla Reddy allegedly influenced the advocate, and instructed him to get the family to sign blank bond papers, under the pretext of filing a petition. The advocate did the needful and handed it over to Malla Reddy.

Fake agreement

Shyamala Devi alleged that Malla Reddy fabricated a sale agreement between her and his men. She added that the Minister, his son, advocate and their men, threatened to kill her.