Justice league

Cash-for-vote scam: HC dismisses Sandra’s plea

In a setback to MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, the Telangana High Court (HC) on Tuesday dismissed his petition challenging the order of the Special ACB Court dismissing his discharge petition in the cash-for-vote scam case. The trial court order is in accordance with law, and the conclusion reached by the trial court is based on material on record, the HC observed.

It is not perverse or illegal and there is prima facie case to frame charges against the petitioner MLA and proceed with, the Court observed. Justice Shameem Akther dismissed the petition filed by Veeraiah, who is accused number five (A5) in the said scam case. During the course of hearing earlier, Supreme Court senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for the accused MLA, vehemently contended that the impugned order is unsustainable in the eye of law and that the entire case of the prosecution is based on the opinion of experts of forensic science laboratory.

On the other hand, ACB special public prosecutor V Ravi Kiran Rao contended that there is ample evidence on record to connect the petitioner MLA with the alleged offence. After conducting the investigation scientifically, it is found that the MLA was involved in the scam case and found having connection with other accused as well.

Land acquisition: Registry told to place plea before CJ

IN a writ petition alleging that the State is playing fraud by running a correspondence and also by issuing orders on paper without releasing necessary funds to the district administration towards compensation for the lands acquired for a public purpose, Justice Challa Kodanda Ram of the Telangana High Court said that the issue requires consideration by the division bench to bring it to a logical end, and directed the registry to place the writ petition before the Chief Justice. Justice Kodanda Ram passed this order in the petition filed by M Balakrishna and A Arjun Das, both senior citizens from Nizamabad, seeking release of compensation of `36 lakh for the land acquired for construction of sewerage tank in Nizamabad in 2011.

After hearing the case and perusing the material on record, the judge noticed that a large number of execution petitions were pending before the civil courts against the State by those who lost their lands and that the State has to pay interest at 18 per cent per annum on the amounts to be paid beyond one year from the date of the award. The judge further noticed that the State has not deposited the entire money in the cases pending before the Execution courts.