STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Justice league

On the other hand, ACB special public prosecutor V Ravi Kiran Rao contended that there is ample evidence on record to connect the petitioner MLA with the alleged offence.

Published: 09th December 2020 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

Cash-for-vote scam: HC dismisses Sandra’s plea

In a setback to MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, the Telangana High Court (HC) on Tuesday dismissed his petition challenging the order of the Special ACB Court dismissing his discharge petition in the cash-for-vote scam case. The trial court order is in accordance with law, and the conclusion reached by the trial court is based on material on record, the HC observed.

It is not perverse or illegal and there is prima facie case to frame charges against the petitioner MLA and proceed with, the Court observed. Justice Shameem Akther dismissed the petition filed by Veeraiah, who is accused number five (A5) in the said scam case. During the course of hearing earlier, Supreme Court senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for the accused MLA, vehemently contended that the impugned order is unsustainable in the eye of law and that the entire case of the prosecution is based on the opinion of experts of forensic science laboratory.

On the other hand, ACB special public prosecutor V Ravi Kiran Rao contended that there is ample evidence on record to connect the petitioner MLA with the alleged offence. After conducting the investigation scientifically, it is found that the MLA was involved in the scam case and found having connection with other accused as well.

Land acquisition: Registry told to place plea before CJ

IN a writ petition alleging that the State is playing fraud by running a correspondence and also by issuing orders on paper without releasing necessary funds to the district administration towards compensation for the lands acquired for a public purpose, Justice Challa Kodanda Ram of the Telangana High Court said that the issue requires consideration by the division bench to bring it to a logical end, and directed the registry to place the writ petition before the Chief Justice. Justice Kodanda Ram passed this order in the petition filed by M Balakrishna and A Arjun Das, both senior citizens from Nizamabad, seeking release of compensation of `36 lakh for the land acquired for construction of sewerage tank in Nizamabad in 2011.

After hearing the case and perusing the material on record, the judge noticed that a large number of execution petitions were pending before the civil courts against the State by those who lost their lands and that the State has to pay interest at 18 per cent per annum on the amounts to be paid beyond one year from the date of the award. The judge further noticed that the State has not deposited the entire money in the cases pending before the Execution courts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Telangana court
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp